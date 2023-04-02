First Alert Weather: All severe threats possible across North Texas today

First Alert Weather: Storms developing to the west as front pushes through

First Alert Weather: Storms developing to the west as front pushes through

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up! Today is a Weather Alert.

Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a likely active weather day in North Texas this afternoon and evening. In fact, all modes of severe weather are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has posted an Enhanced Risk (Level 3) for severe storms in most of North Texas, including all of the Metroplex.

This afternoon, let's stay weather aware. A warm front will continue pushing through our viewing area from the south while the dryline nudges into the area from the west.

A lot of ingredients are coming together for scattered rain and storms to develop and moving through North Texas, starting after 2 p.m. and continuing through at least 9-10 p.m.

The main weather threats today are damaging winds, large hail and long-tracked tornadoes. Have a plan of action if a warning is issued for your area today.

We're also expecting periods of heavy rain at times. Watch out for localized flooding here and there.

Most of the storms will likely push east of the North Texas by 9 or 10 p.m. That means our threat for severe weather will diminish from west to east. By tonight, we'll have mostly clear skies and overnight temperatures in the low 60s.

On Monday, there is a slight chance of a shower and storm in the forecast. Most areas will be dry though. High temperatures will soar into the low 90s.

Heads up! Tuesday is another Weather Alert.

Parts of North Texas, especially areas east and northeast of I-35 and I-36E, could see a few strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted these areas under Marginal, Slight and Enhanced Risks for strong to severe storms (Levels 1, 2 and 3). The threat does include parts of the Metroplex. Let's stay weather aware. Rain chances are around 20-30% for now on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Quiet weather is expected Wednesday before more storms move in by the end of the week into part of the Easter holiday weekend.

Stay with your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team for constant weather updates.