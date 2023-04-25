Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Severe storms likely in western counties Tuesday evening

By Erin Moran

Stray shower or thunderstorm possible
Stray shower or thunderstorm possible 03:04

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – With the threat of severe storms looming for parts of North Texas, the First Alert weather team is continuing to call for weather alerts today into Wednesday.

Today's threat is conditional. In fact, our meteorologists believe most won't see storms during the day. The threat increases slightly into this evening, mainly for areas to the west. Storms are expected to develop to the west of us along a dryline, and if these storms worked their way into some of our western counties then large hail would be the main threat.

A stalled boundary closer to the Red River will likely lead to some storms for Wednesday morning's commute, though not everyone will see storms in the morning. These storms could lead to some flooding issues though, as they'll be hanging along that nearly stationary boundary, so it's important to be weather aware as you head out the door Wednesday.

It's more likely that as a cold front moves in late Wednesday that more of North Texas will experience strong to severe storms. The threats with Wednesday afternoon and evening's storms are large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes.

There could be a few showers lingering Thursday morning, but the severe threat will be over at that point. We'll have to watch for another round of rain and storms Friday night though, and there could be some stronger storms then.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 2:10 PM

