First Alert Weather: Severe storms could impact your Friday morning commute

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for late Thursday into Friday morning. For a lot of North Texas, this will impact your morning commute/morning plans on Friday.

Here's what to expect:

Thursday's severe threat is conditional. There will be clouds and some light scattered showers around in the morning but the storm threat in the afternoon is more isolated.

Storms are expected to develop along a dryline, but our team of meteorologists is feeling more confident this will not be an issue for most of North Texas. The dryline setup looks to be farther west. Any storms that develop along the dryline will have a large hail and isolated tornado threat.

Our meteorologists will be watching some of our northern and western counties starting in the early afternoon Thursday and continuing into the evening, but the storm activity that will impact most of our region will begin after 2 a.m. and continue into early Friday morning as a cold front moves through.

As you think about planning your day Friday, you'll want to consider giving yourself more time for your morning commute Friday, particularly if you're along or west of I-35. This line will mainly have a damaging wind and heavy rain threat.

The line of storms will weaken and become a little more broken as it moves into our eastern counties by mid-morning, but we'll still watch for some brief flooding impacts and gusty winds.

This system will move through North Texas quickly. Most will be drying out by midday, and into the afternoon it will still be sunny and warm. This sets us up for a nice first weekend of spring!