First Alert Weather Day on Christmas Eve for storms

It's been a beautiful weekend! However, big changes are in the forecast moving into the holiday week.

A southerly wind will bring a sufficient amount of moisture to North Texas. This will bring a cloudy day on Monday with the chance of drizzle and sprinkles throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s, around 10 degrees above normal!

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert on Christmas Eve due to a big frontal passage that will move through the area early Tuesday morning through the afternoon. The Storm Predication Center has issued a Marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for the threat of isolated severe storm with damaging winds and hail as the main threat.

The storms will spark up in the early morning for the western counties. By the afternoon, the DFW Metroplex will see the majority of the storms and by the evening the southeastern counties will be impacted.

Behind the front there will be lingering cloud cover, but conditions look to clear during the day on Christmas Day!

Another front will move across the region on Thursday, bringing the risk of additional strong storms throughout the day.

A decent amount of rainfall is expected over the next few days, accumulation over 3 inches will be possible for the eastern counties. In fact, an excessive amount of rainfall will be possible on Christmas Eve, meaning the risk of flooding and ponding on the roadways will be possible.

Santa will need to trade in his coat for a rain jacket on Christmas Eve and on Thursday, if he decides to stay in the area! Other than that, conditions start to clear for the next weekend. Stay tuned and happy holidays!