Feeling Alive in 2025: Declutter your life with a Dallas-based home organizer

DALLAS — As the new year begins, many people are looking for ways to improve their lives. For Annie Schmidt, the key to transformation lies in a clean, organized space.

Schmidt, a Dallas-based home organizer, remembers the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic well. Stuck at home like many others, she began organizing her surroundings — what started as a hobby quickly became a passion.

"People were stuck in their house, looking around at their spaces and wanting to improve their surroundings," Schmidt said.

What she didn't expect was for her newfound passion to blossom into a full-time business. A few years later, she launched SOS Home Organization, helping families declutter their spaces and, in turn, their minds.

"I found it so gratifying, and I had fun with it," Schmidt said.

Her business now includes a team of 10, tackling multiple projects daily across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"The main goal for me is to bring peace into people's homes," she said. "I want your home to work for you, not against you."

Schmidt uses a variety of tools, like bins, baskets and labels, to help clients feel more confident about their spaces.

She believes organization is more than just aesthetics; it's a tool for improving productivity, emotional regulation, and overall well-being.

"For me, just having my surroundings in order really helps my mental state and my anxiety so I can be a better mom," she said.

Her clients often find that decluttering their homes helps them declutter their minds, creating a sense of peace and efficiency in their daily lives.

Schmidt encourages anyone looking to feel more alive in 2025 to start small.

"Declutter just a single space and see the impact it can have," she said. "If you can't invest in a home organizer, my best advice is to grab a friend, get some accountability and start with just one space or room."

You can see more of Schmidt's work at her website by clicking here.