Federal complaints filed against Texas hospitals over abortion, ectopic pregnancy

NORTH TEXAS — Two Texas women who say they were refused abortions for ectopic pregnancies want a federal investigation into their cases.

Kelsie Norris-De La Cruz said she was not treated for her ectopic pregnancy when she visited Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in February.

Kyliegh Thurman said Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock failed to provide immediate medical attention for her ectopic pregnancy, also in February. Ectopic pregnancy can be deadly if not treated.

In the complaint filed on Aug. 6, by the Center for Reproductive Rights, De La Cruz said she nearly died before finding a doctor who would perform the surgery. The Center for Reproductive Rights is an advocacy group "that seeks to advance reproductive rights, such as abortion."

De La Cruz's lawyers argue the hospital violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The complaint states that both women's future fertility was compromised because they were forced to wait so long for care.

In 2022, shortly after the Texas abortion ban took effect, at least one hospital in Central Texas declined to terminate an ectopic pregnancy until it ruptured for fear of being penalized.

Doctors and the medical community pushed the Texas Medical Board for revised guidelines on dangerous pregnancies, claiming aspects of the abortion ban put patients in danger and doctors at risk. Doctors can face prison time if convicted of performing an illegal abortion in Texas.

In June, the Texas Medical Board said if a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus, termination of that pregnancy should not be considered an abortion.

"While we cannot speak to the specifics of this case at this time, Ascension is committed to providing quality care to all who seek our services," reads a statement from an Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital spokesperson sent to CBS News Texas.

CBS News Texas reached out to Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and has not heard back.

The complaints were filed with the federal Department of Health and Human Services by the Center for Reproductive Rights. The federal complaints state they want to ensure that hospitals in Texas provide emergency abortion care for "pregnant people in dire situations, as is required by federal law."