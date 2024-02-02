Super Bowl Sunday to be declared Patrick Mahomes day in East Texas town

WHITEHOUSE – An East Texas town is declaring Feb. 11 as Patrick Mahomes Day.

Whitehouse, where Mahomes is from, is set to declare Super Bowl Sunday as Patrick Mahomes Day during a press conference this afternoon.

It's safe to say Whitehouse is proud to be home to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback – last year, the town declared Feb. 12 as Patrick Mahomes Day, in honor of the Chiefs going to Super Bowl LVII. Montez Creekside Kitchen, located in Whitehouse, also has a hotdog named after the QB.

In his younger years, Mahomes played basketball, baseball and football at Whitehouse High School before going to play college football at Texas Tech University.

The Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. on CBS.

Whitehouse is about two hours east of Dallas.