Feast of Sharing kicks off for 2023 holiday season

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A popular free holiday event is back this year to serve families who want to have fun and eat a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

Feast of Sharing returns today and continues this weekend. It's put on by grocery store chains H-E-B and Central Market and serves thousands of families across the metroplex.

It's a fun time with music, dancing, and savory food.

Feast of Sharing, which has been held in Dallas since 2006 and in Fort Worth in since 2011, typically serves 10,000 to 15,000 residents in each city. It provides a Texas-style holiday meal paired alongside a festive celebration with live music, a kid's zone and so much more.

More than 40 social services will be at the event to provide information and resources for families—including health care and warm clothing as we head into the cooler months.

If you want to help out, they are also looking for volunteers to help serve meals, clear tables and work as hosts during the four-hour events—as it's the time of year to give back.

"We're going to have a traditional turkey dinner, we've got mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, pumpkin pies, it's just a time for us to sit at the table and enjoy everybody's company," said H-E-B spokesperson Danny Flores.

"We've got all kinds of stuff for the kids, face painting, cookie decorating, bounce houses, we've got free books for them to take home and pictures with Santa," said Brandon Willett, children's activities chair for Central Market.

Feast of Sharing takes place Wednesday, November 8 at the lower level southeast side of Dickies Arena from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1911 Montgomery Street in Fort Worth and on Saturday, November 11, at the Automobile Building at Fair Park in Dallas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the first time this event takes place on the weekend as organizers hope more families can make it out.

According to H-E-B, an estimated 250,000 meals will be handed out in more than 30 cities in Texas and Mexico.

There is free transportation for the Fort Worth event from these locations:

Riverside Community Center at 3700 E. Belknap Street

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 509 W. Magnolia Ave

Salvation Army Fort Worth Mabee Center, 1855 E. Lancaster Ave

Presbyterian Night Shelter, 2400 Cypress Street

Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale Street