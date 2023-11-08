Watch CBS News

Feast of Sharing returns to DFW

The 11th annual Feast of Sharing is a free community celebration at Dickie's arena Nov. 8 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 11, the feast will be held the Automobile Building at Fair Park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.