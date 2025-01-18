North Texas father launches foundation to support military families after son lost at sea

ROANOKE, Texas – This week marks one year since Roanoke native and Navy SEAL, Nathan Gage Ingram, was lost at sea and presumed dead on a mission overseas. To the country, 27-year-old Gage is known as a national hero, but to his father, Chet Ingram, he's just his little boy.

"I miss him. I'd like to him again," Ingram said with tears in his eyes.

Gage grew up in Roanoke and after graduating with a kinesiology degree from Texas Tech, Ingram says his son came up to him with a different dream; to become a Navy SEAL. "He didn't say it with a question mark. He stated it to me. All I said was 'okay, lets go,'" Ingram said.

Gage enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 25, 2019, and graduated boot camp on Nov. 22, 2019. He graduated Basic Underwater Demolition /SEAL Training Class 346 in December 2021 and reported to his first operational tour as SEAL Team THREE.

However, in his first deployment, Gage and fellow SEAL, Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, disappeared near the coast of Somalia last year on Jan. 11, 2024. According to the Navy's report, their mission was to board a ship smuggling Iranian missile components bound for the Houthi militants in Yemen. Chambers was knocked off by high waves and Gage jumped in to save him. Search crews looked for them for 10 days and neither man was ever found.

"That's the tough part, because I don't get to see his kids and his future family," Ingram laments, "That's a tough part --- and when I do get that little moment by myself — usually it ends in tears because I'm just tired."

The navy released its investigation report in the fall, claiming the SEALs were wearing too heavy of gear, and that their deaths could have been prevented. But instead of dwelling on the past, Ingram says he wants to focus on the future, leading him to start the Nathan Gage Ingram Foundation — with the mission to help other military families.

"There's a certain acceptance of the fact that this really happened it's gone, but it gives me an opportunity to help other people talk about Gage and his amazing life," Ingram assures.

Turns out, the first family the foundation helped was the family of Gage's own navy recruiter, who Ingram says also drowned the same year as Gage during active duty. "There are around 330,000 active-duty sailors in the world, and do you see the odds of the first family the foundation helps is gage's own recruiter? That's all God," Ingram added.

In honor of Gage, Chet's new mission is live life to the fullest. On the anniversary of his son's death, Ingram participated in a ceremonial paddle in San Diego, which took place only miles from his son's memorial. Ingram says it's the closest he could get to giving his "little guy" a hug. "He's such a good person that God wanted to spend more time with him in person. So can't complain about that.," Ingram says.

Texas Representative of District 63, Ben Bumgarner, has filed a bill to make January 12 "Nathan Gage Ingram Day" in Texas. Ingram says the Navy is also considering giving his son special honors as well.