Intoxicated driver crashes in Mesquite, killing 4 and injuring 3

MESQUITE – Four people are dead and three are injured after a crash on New Year's Eve, shutting down a portion of I-20.

Mesquite police said the accident happened around 1:44 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at FM 740.

The victims were on the outside shoulder lane of the highway attempting to change a flat tire when an intoxicated driver hit them at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver was taken into police custody at the scene and was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Police did not share the conditions of the three who were injured.

The eastbound lanes of I-20 are shut down while the investigation is underway. Traffic is being diverted to FM 740. Police did not say how long the highway will be shut down.