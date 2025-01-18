Thousands of fans step up to the plate for Texas Rangers Fun Fest

Texas Rangers Fan Fest kicks off with exciting activities at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON – Thousands of fans spent Saturday in a baseball heaven for the 37th annual Texas Rangers Fan Fest at Globe Life Field.

The event included on-field activities, a baseball card collection and opportunities to interact with players.

Fans of all ages and abilities stepped up to the plate and took their best shot at running the bases and wiffle ball home run derby, and they even got to meet Rangers' mascot Captain at the fan paradise.

They got to meet star players at autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities and question-and-answer sessions. Rangers' cheerleaders greeted fans at the door.

"I've been a Ranger fan my entire life. I'm almost 50 years old, so it's quite some time. It's just exciting to be able to see them and in person and allowed to be able to meet them in person," Jonathan Jordan said.

Those with the Texas Rangers hope the event got fans in the baseball spirit for opening day on March 27.

"I think first thing they need to realize we have a pretty good team this year. We got a pretty good chance at, getting back into postseason play and, just to get excited about baseball season coming and get ready to watch the Rangers play," said Chuck Morgan, the Rangers' Executive Vice President of Ballpark Entertainment.

The next thing for Texas Rangers' fans is the caravan, which has 13 stops. A list of locations can be found HERE: Winter Caravan Player Appearances | Texas Rangers