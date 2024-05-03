Fans in North Texas flock to see star in her WNBA debut: "The Caitlin Clark Effect"

DALLAS – Longtime Dallas Wings fans said they embraced the interest and extra fans at a preseason game Friday night. The devout Dallas fans said they cannot remember an arena packed with fans ever for a preseason game.

"Oh we recognize," Brenda Johns said.

Her recognition is connected to a number of Iowa jerseys in the stands at UT Arlington's College Park Center. Basketball fans wanted to see Caitlin Clark make her WNBA debut.

"We're excited that the Wings have welcomed Caitlin Clark in. We see she is making a great name for the WNBA," Brenda said.

Her husband, Ron Johns, said they've become accustomed to see the best in the league play.

"We're watching world class in the whole of the WNBA," Johns said.

For fans, the 22-year-old Iowa basketball star represents more than hardwood and athletic prowess. Pailynn Amos, a fourth grader, started watching Clark play with her mother Rebecca.

The fourth grader walked into the arena carrying a yellow sign with bold black letters, "When I grow up I wanna be like her. Clark 22."

Pailynn was hoping to get a picture with Clark.

"Cuz she can hoop," she said.

Even if she didn't get the photo just being at the game was a story she cannot wait to share with her friends. Her mother, Rebecca, struck by the moment, too.

"This is going to be history. You know it's pretty epic that we get to watch her," Amos sais. "It's not a lot of games here in Dallas with that big a star."

Kids looking up to athletes is nothing new under the sun, but the Caitlin Clark effect may be one of the latest. One Amos doesn't mind sharing with her daughter as an example in life.

"Just to have all that drive like Caitlin," Amos said. "Don't give up what she wants to keep doing. Even if someone tells us no just keep doing it."

Brenda Johns is hoping Clark's presence in the league will help female basketball players earn more than just a name.

"And we look forward to seeing how she can make the salaries a little bit more level," she said.

Even as Wings fans who witnessed thousands packs into a preseason game, the effect of phenomanl female athletes is reoccuring even though fans know there's only one Caitlin Clark.

"We cheered for Brittney Griner coming on. We cheered for Sue Bird retiring," John said. "I mean all of these women have made a huge impact of this sport and we want to see all of them play."