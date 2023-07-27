'Fentanyl is America's new F word' says family who's raising awareness

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As the fentanyl epidemic continues to take a toll on Texas communities, a family in The Colony has made it their mission to raise awareness about the deadly drug.

A large sign in their front yard reads: "Fentanyl is America's new F word." It's meant to be a conversation starter.

"We started a petition to keep our banners, and there was so many responses," said Gail Heisler. "Mothers and fathers, thanking us for opening up the dialogue to their kids to not mess around with anything. It was unbelievable."

A banner in Gail Heisler's yard says "fentanyl is America's new 'F' word." She and her daughter, Brandy Moore, are raising awareness about the deadly drug.



Gail Heisler and her daughter, Brandy Moore, won the fight to display their banners.

"People are going to experiment," Moore said. "We need to let them know that you could die; you could literally die."

This battle is a personal one for them.

"I didn't even know about fentanyl at all, until November of '21," said Moore.

It's been almost two years since she found her son, 25-year-old Jordan Moore, dead in his room from fentanyl poisoning.

"I heard her pounding on the door, and it woke me up," Heisler said. "Then I heard, bam. She just kicked the door in and found him. Started screaming."

Jordan had taken what he thought was a Xanax, but it was laced with fentanyl.

"I just remember screaming and calling 911 and just crying," said Moore. "I was in shock-absolute shock."

Now, they feel his loss every day.

Signatures on a poster board with photos of Jordan Moore.



"He's never going to be able to be a father, like he really wanted to do," Moore said. "He wanted to be a husband; he wanted to be all those things, and now he can never do that... We need justice for Jordan."

Jordan's family say they know who dealt him the drugs and want to see that person held accountable for what happened.

The investigation into Jordan's death is still open and being worked, according to The Colony Police.

A new Texas law increasing criminal penalties for selling and distributing fentanyl goes into effect on September 1, and it may have some bearing on this case. It was one of several bills the governor signed last month to address the fentanyl crisis.

"There's progress, but the progress was through the lives of young people," Heisler said. "And we know a lot of grieving parents."

It's a group Jordan's family never wanted to be a part of, but it's given them a new sense of purpose.

Gail Heisler and her daughter, Brandy Moore, with a photo of Jordan Moore.

"I want to try to help make sure there's not any more parents like us," said Moore. "I don't want kids to keep dying from this."

As they raise awareness and push for change, they know Jordan's life will keep making an impact every time someone drives by the banner in their front yard.