Family member describes fishing trip gone wrong at Dallas lake, search for child continues

By Nathalie Palacios, Dawn White

/ CBS Texas

Body recovered at Dallas lake, search continues for missing child after 2 swept away
Body recovered at Dallas lake, search continues for missing child after 2 swept away 01:41

DALLAS — The search continues for a 6-year-old boy after he and his father were swept away in a current at a Dallas lake Saturday.

Jose Carlos told CBS News Texas his brother, 26-year-old Fernando Carlos, and his nephew, 6-year-old Noah, were at Mountain Creek Lake on a fishing trip Saturday afternoon. 

Jose Carlos said Noah had fallen into the lake, and Fernando Carlos jumped in, trying to save him when they were swept away in a current. 

dallas lake drown.png
Jose Carlos

Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas police and the Game Warden's Office have been investigating the incident.  

Searchers recovered Fernando Carlos's body around 5 p.m. on Saturday but the search continues for his missing son.

"Reports indicated a child was swept under while fishing in a creek in the area," said Jason Evans, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman. "The boy's father jumped in to rescue him and was also swept under, and neither of them resurfaced."

"Efforts to find the child continued until approximately 7 p.m., at which point the search was terminated due to the diminishing light conditions," Evans said. "Efforts will resume (Sunday) morning by DPD's Dive Team." 

The family says Fernando Carlos worked as a manager for a commercial roofing company and was saving money to buy a house. He leaves behind two other children, daughters ages 9 and 5. 

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Nathalie Palacios

Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with over five years of experience in both English and Spanish news.

