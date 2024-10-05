Search underway at Dallas lake after 2 reportedly swept away

DALLAS – A search is underway at Mountain Creek Lake after reports of two people being swept away, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas police, and the game warden are investigating the 911 call that came in at 1:37 p.m. near 4501 Mountain Creek Parkway.

"Reports indicate one person was swept away, and another person jumped in for an attempted rescue, resulting in both being swept away," said Jason Evans, a spokesman for Dallas Fire-Rescue.

CBS News Texas will update this report as more information becomes available.