Neighborhood on edge following false active shooter reports at Sherrod Elementary School

Eye on Texas: Your statewide headlines for Thursday, March 23

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - A North Arlington neighborhood was on high alert due to a heavy police presence there Thursday afternoon.

Sherrod Elementary School was placed on shelter status due to its proximity to the police activity. Shelter status means exterior doors are locked, but there is no active threat on campus, thus classes can continue inside as normal.

Police confirmed there was never an active shooter or any other threats on campus.

It all started at 11 a.m. when officers found a car in the 2200 block of Presidents Corner Drive that was reported stolen. When they tried to pull the driver over, he bailed from the car and ran away, police said.

As of 2:45 p.m., officers continued to search for him.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.