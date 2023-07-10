Fallen overhead sign blocks part of I-30 eastbound, closing highway

Car crashes into overhead sign, causing part of I-30 to close

CBS News Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A portion of I-30 is closed Monday morning due to an overhead sign blocking the road.

A car crashed into a sign at I-30 eastbound near the Tarrant County and Parker County line, causing it to collapse.

There is major damage to the vehicle that crashed into the sign. One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This story is developing.