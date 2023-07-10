Fallen overhead sign blocks part of I-30 eastbound, closing highway
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A portion of I-30 is closed Monday morning due to an overhead sign blocking the road.
A car crashed into a sign at I-30 eastbound near the Tarrant County and Parker County line, causing it to collapse.
There is major damage to the vehicle that crashed into the sign. One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This story is developing.
