Fallen overhead sign blocks part of I-30 eastbound, closing highway

By CBS Texas Staff

CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A portion of I-30 is closed Monday morning due to an overhead sign blocking the road.

A car crashed into a sign at I-30 eastbound near the Tarrant County and Parker County line, causing it to collapse.

There is major damage to the vehicle that crashed into the sign. One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This story is developing.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 8:59 AM

