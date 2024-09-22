Fall temperatures, rain chances return to North Texas this week after September heat wave

Sunday is the autumnal equinox, giving us roughly 12 hours each of daylight and nighttime. And as if on cue, fall weather is heading toward North Texas, with high pressure moving out and a cold front on the way.

The front doesn't arrive in North Texas until the early hours of Monday morning, so expect a partly cloudy, warm Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

The front will bring showers and some thunderstorms to the northwest Sunday evening, with a marginal change of a severe storm with gusty winds and small hail.

Rain chances increase for the Metroplex overnight towards sunrise on Monday; Be prepared for spotty showers on the way to work and school. The rain will taper off around midday, leaving a partly sunny afternoon.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Monday, starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Northerly winds behind the front will draw in cooler air and partly sunny skies, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the first full day of fall.

The rain will also help lower the pollen count temporarily on Monday.

Another disturbance will move in Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for the next chance of rain in North Texas. By the first day of the State Fair of Texas on Friday, conditions will be dry again.

The First Alert weather team is tracking the next tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, and there is a high likelihood Helene will form towards the middle of next week. It is too early to project an exact path, but anyone with interests along the north-central Gulf and in Florida should closely monitor its progress.