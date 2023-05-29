Watch CBS News
Texas House names representatives for impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton

By CBS Texas Staff

Texas lawmakers tasked with prosecuting impeachment case against AG Ken Paxton address media
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com/AP) — Two days after the Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, they have formerly delivered impeachment articles to the Senate and have appointed a board of managers.

The 12 members of the board of managers are in charge of prosecuting the impeachment trial in the Senate. They are:

  • TX Rep. Andrew Murr; (R) Junction - Chair
  • TX Rep. Ann Johnson; (D) Houston - Vice Chair
  • TX Rep. Charlie Geren; (R) Fort Worth
  • TX Rep. Joe Moody; (D) El Paso
  • TX Rep. Terry Canales; (D) Edinburg
  • TX Rep. Jeff Leach; (R) Plano
  • TX Rep. Oscar Longoria; (D) Mission
  • TX Rep. Morgan Meyer; (R) Dallas
  • TX Rep. Briscoe Cain; (R) Deer Park
  • TX Rep. Cody Vasut; (R) Angleton
  • TX Rep. David Spiller; (R) Jacksboro
  • TX Rep. Erin Gamez; (D) Brownsville

The historic vote to impeach Paxton Saturday came after a months-long House investigation that resulted in 20 charges alleging sweeping abuses of power, including obstruction of justice, bribery and abuse of public trust.

Paxton, 60, is just the third sitting official to be impeached in the state's nearly 200-year history. His impeachment triggered his immediate suspension from office pending the outcome of a trial in the Texas Senate. Two-thirds of senators would have to vote in favor of removing Paxton for him to be permanently booted from office.

During a press conference on Monday, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink asked if the board of managers had an opinion on whether Paxton's wife, two-term state Sen. Angela Paxton, should recuse herself from the trial.

"I don't have a comment on that at this time," Murr said.

