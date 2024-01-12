Eye on Politics: Four North Texas Republicans weigh in on presidential race ahead of the Iowa caucus

NORTH TEXAS — Days away from the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, political reporter Jack Fink speaks with four North Texas Republicans who support different presidential candidates.

In this episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Jan. 11), we also cover President Joe Biden's visit to Dallas to pay tribute to Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, and State Rep. Carl Sherman tells Jack why he's giving up his safe seat in the Texas House to run for U.S. Senate.

Every week, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday at 6 p.m. on CBS News Texas.

4 North Texas Republicans, 4 choices

The race for the White House is set to kick into high gear, at least for Republicans. After months of campaigning, the Iowa caucuses are set for Monday.

While voters get ready to decide in the Hawkeye State, we wanted to see how some people in North Texas are feeling about the top four Republican candidates. Jack spoke with four Republicans in the grassroots who each support different candidates:

Jonathan Boos - Ron DeSantis supporter

Orlando Salazar - Donald Trump supporter

Tina Aviles - Nikki Haley supporter

Sanjay Narayan - Vivek Ramaswamy supporter

Watch their full discussion here:

Tributes for a trailblazer

This week, longtime Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was laid to rest.

Among those who paid their respects was President Biden, who traveled to Dallas on Monday for a prayer service for Johnson. Biden and Johnson worked closely together on a variety of issues during the past three decades.

Watch the video below to learn more about their special bond:

On Tuesday, other dignitaries paid their respects during her funeral. The three-hour service included video messages from Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Bill Clinton. Former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk and current Mayor Eric Johnson spoke about Johnson's mission.

"All she accomplished, the legislation, all the racism she'd overcome, how did she do it? It was the work," Kirk said.

"She loved Dallas, Texas and Texas and the U.S.," Johnson said. "And I'm here to tell you she loved Black people ... she did all of that not for her, but for us."

Watch more tributes for Eddie Bernice Johnson below:

One-on-one with U.S. Senate candidate Carl Sherman

One of the biggest races in Texas this year is for U.S. Senate, where Republican incumbent Ted Cruz is seeking his third term.

Nine Democrats are running in the Super Tuesday primary March 5th.

We went one-on-one with State Rep. Carl Sherman of DeSoto and asked him why he's giving up his safe seat in the Texas House to run for U.S. Senate.

Watch the full interview below: