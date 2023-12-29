Eye on Politics: Analyzing the long year at the Texas Legislature

NORTH TEXAS — A preview of the new laws taking effect in Texas in 2024. New Dallas County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia talks about his goals for the department and why he left Tarrant County earlier this year. Jack speaks with the Texas Tribune's primary political correspondent about the long year at the Texas Legislature and what to expect from 2024.

Jack covers these topics in the latest edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 28).

Every week, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday at 6 p.m. on CBS News Texas.

New Laws in 2024

Starting January 1, 2024, there will be 30 new state laws taking effect. Here are some you need to know about:

Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Programs

The State of Texas will no longer allow its publicly funded colleges and universities to have Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion or DEI offices. That means they have to be disbanded and employees will have to be reassigned, and there can't be any contractors performing those duties instead. The schools are prohibited from requiring DEI training and ideological oaths. Administrators are also required to testify before state legislative committees that they are complying with the law. This does not involve student recruitment or admissions.

Property Tax Relief

As part of the $18 billion dollar property tax relief bill passed earlier this year, the franchise tax exemption will double to nearly $2.5 million dollars. As a result, 67,000 small and medium-sized businesses will no longer have to pay the franchise tax and won't have to file a franchise tax return.

E-cigarettes

Another new law will crack down on the marketing of E-cigarettes to minors. It will be a class "B" misdemeanor for businesses or individuals who market, advertise, or sell e-cigarette products to children by featuring cartoon-like characters, celebrities, and images of candy or juice.

HOAs

Property owners' associations will be required to adopt a formal and transparent policy on how they levy fines and other violations against owners. The associations will have to send each property owner a copy of their policies and post them on their website.

Identifying at-risk children

Another new law will provide more opportunities for identifying troubled and at-risk children. When children are accused of class "C" misdemeanors, the state will now allow local governments to adopt a youth diversion plan that includes a variety of programs at the beginning of the case. Under existing law, municipal courts and judges are allowed to order diversion programs only after the child has been convicted or deferred.

For more information on the above, or the other laws taking effect on January 1st, visit State Legislature website here.

One-on-one with Dallas County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia

Just last week, Dallas County swore in a new elections administrator. Heider Garcia served in the same position in Tarrant County before announcing his resignation earlier this year.

In a one-on-one with Jack, Garcia said he's excited and "humbled" to be in Dallas and he already has a lot of ideas.

"Short term, obviously make sure we have a successful primary in March," Garcia said. "There's going to be a lot of attention on that. We're trying to promote voting, make sure we engage with people. Serve them properly. Cover some of these corners of misinformation and pockets of speculation that are out there."

As for why he resigned from his post in Tarrant County, Garcia said he made his decision after sitting down with the incoming County Judge after he assumed office in January.

"I just felt that it was not going to work," he said. "I just came to the conclusion that I'm not who he wanted there ... there's not really much more to make of it."

Watch Jack's full discussion with Garcia below:

The long year at the Texas Legislature

In this episode of Eye on Politics, Jack is joined by the Texas Tribune's primary political correspondent Patrick Svitek to discuss the long year at the Texas Legislature.

Svitek said this is the worst he's seen tension among Republican leaders in his decade of covering Texas politics.

"I do think that in recent memory we haven't seen the tensions between Republican leaders get this bad and it lead to just continued, nasty gridlock at the Legislature in Austin," Svitek said.

Along with tensions at the Legislature, Svitek also weighed in on the impeachment of Ken Paxton and what to expect from Texas politics in 2024.

Watch the full discussion below:

Also in this episode of Eye on Politics:

Top U.S. officials were in Mexico for a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

The race for the White House kicks into high gear in 2024. Jack breaks down the key dates you need to mark on your calendar.

