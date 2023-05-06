Eye on Politics: Rep. Colin Allred announces he's challenging Sen. Ted Cruz

Democratic Congressman Colin Allred is challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in next year's race. Municipal elections are taking place this weekend. Former President George W. Bush surprised a group of local veterans this week. And retired teachers in Texas will likely finally get cost-of-living adjustments for the first time in years.

Political reporter Jack Fink breaks down these stories and more in this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: May 4).

Every week, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News Texas.

Allred challenging Cruz

In a campaign video released on YouTube Wednesday morning, Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Richardson announced he is running for U.S. Senate against two-term Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

In the video, Allred sharply criticized Cruz for his comments before the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol and for going to Cancun with his family during a severe winter storm that resulted in deadly widespread power outages in Texas in February 2021.

Allred is currently serving his third term representing the 32nd Congressional District.

Some local Democratic party activists tell CBS News Texas they believe Allred is their best candidate to defeat Cruz. But he may soon have company.

The San Antonio Express-News reported last month that Democratic State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents San Antonio and Uvalde, will likely join the race once the regular legislative session ends later this month.

For analysis of Allred's chances of unseating Cruz, watch the video below.





























































Cost-of-living adjustment on the way for retired teachers

This week, the Texas House passed a bill unanimously that would give more than 400,000 retired teachers, administrators and support staff at school districts and community colleges across Texas a bump in their monthly pensions.

The Texas Senate approved its own version unanimously at the end of March.

It would be the first increase since 2004. Lawmakers in both chambers will now have to iron out their differences in the bills.

Jack spoke with one retired teacher who explained what this change would mean for her. Watch her story in the video below.

Other political headlines

Former President George W. Bush surprised a group of local student veterans visiting the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. He thanked them for their service, took photos with them and answered their questions. The Bush Center is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

This week Jack also spoke with Republican North Texas Congressman Keith Self. They talked about the debt ceiling fight playing out in Washington and a new border security bill being developed in the House. Watch this week's episode to see the full interview.

Don't forget -- this weekend is Election Day! Click here for a rundown of all the big races



