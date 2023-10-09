Exxon Mobil executive arrested on sexual assault charge in Texas
An Exxon Mobil executive faces a second-degree felony sexual assault charge after his arrest at a hotel outside Houston, authorities said on Monday.
David Scott, 49, of Spring, Texas, was arrested early Thursday at a La Quinta Inn & Suites in Magnolia and is being held on a $30,000 bond, the Montgomery Country Sheriff's Office said Monday in a news release.
Officers called to the hotel were told by a female that she had been sexually assaulted by a male in one of the rooms at the location, the sheriff's office said.
An employee of Exxon for more than 26 years, Scott is a senior vice president of the oil giant's upstream shale business, according to his Linkedin page.
Exxon is reportedly in discussions to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources in a bid to ramp up its shale business, but Scott's role in the deal potentially worth as much as $60 billion was not clear.
"We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds," an Exxon spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an emailed statement.
