Exxon Mobil executive arrested on sexual assault charge in Texas

An Exxon Mobil executive faces a second-degree felony sexual assault charge after his arrest at a hotel outside Houston, authorities said on Monday.

David Scott, 49, of Spring, Texas, was arrested early Thursday at a La Quinta Inn & Suites in Magnolia and is being held on a $30,000 bond, the Montgomery Country Sheriff's Office said Monday in a news release.

MCTXSheriff Makes Arrest in Sexual Assault Case On October 5, 2023, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 9, 2023

Officers called to the hotel were told by a female that she had been sexually assaulted by a male in one of the rooms at the location, the sheriff's office said.

An employee of Exxon for more than 26 years, Scott is a senior vice president of the oil giant's upstream shale business, according to his Linkedin page.

Exxon is reportedly in discussions to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources in a bid to ramp up its shale business, but Scott's role in the deal potentially worth as much as $60 billion was not clear.

"We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds," an Exxon spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an emailed statement.