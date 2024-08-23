Watch CBS News
Extreme heat remains in North Texas Friday with heat index reaching up to 115

By Scott Padgett

Most of North Texas under an excessive heat warning Friday
Most of North Texas under an excessive heat warning Friday 02:34

NORTH TEXAS – Friday is not a day to spend any extended time outside because the "feels-like" temperatures could be as high as 115. 

First Alert meteorologists have continued the weather alert through at least 9 p.m. Friday, and an excessive heat warning in effect.

Air temperatures Friday afternoon could reach 108 in some areas, and a ridge of high pressure will keep most clouds away.

The high-pressure center will move northeast over the next few days, with low pressure arriving early next week. High temperatures will still be hot, but closer to average instead of the oppressive heat North Texas has seen the last few days.

An area of low pressure moves into South Texas next week, bringing a 20% chance of rain for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Scott Padgett
Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

