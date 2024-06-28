Excessive Heat Warning for North Texas extended through Saturday

NORTH TEXAS — The Excessive Heat Warning for the Metroplex and surrounding counties continues through 7 p.m. Saturday. These are the first weekend heat alerts of the season. With many people planning outdoor activities, it is important to be careful and stay hydrated.

CBS News Texas

For the second time this season, the DFW high officially hit 100 degrees. More 100-degree days are expected in the immediate days ahead. Last year DFW hit its first 100-degree day on June 25. This year it was on June 23. In 2023 North Texas ended up with a total of 55 days at 100 degrees.

CBS News Texas

The area is now entering the "heat and drought" season. July starts on Monday. The next 62 days that follow are the hottest and driest days of the year.

CBS News Texas

And the 100-degree days are becoming more frequent. Compare the last century with the first 23 years of this new century.

CBS News Texas

State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon from the Texas A&M updated their Texas 2036 Report this Spring. The reports predict that the number of 100-degree days across the state will quadruple compared to the number of days in the 1970s and 1980s.

The feel-like temperature will likely drop down to Heat Advisory levels on Sunday, which means temps over 105 degrees.

CBS News Texas

Counting down the Fourth of July holiday, the forecast shows triple-digit highs and Heat Advisory level feel-like temps. The hottest day of the year so far is anticipated to be Tuesday.

CBS News Texas