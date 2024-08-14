Even hotter weather on the way for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Fifteen triple-digit days are on the board so far this year. We're going to add at least seven more to that tally before this stretch of dangerous heat breaks.

Friday will now be our first weather alert, and we will keep these alerts in place through at least Wednesday of next week.

We are forecasting our hottest temperatures of the year, and heat indices could be up to 115°.

Before we get to our weather alerts, we still have one more day where North Texas is under a Heat Advisory. Thursday, temperatures are forecast to top out in the low 100s, but the heat indices could be as high as 110°.

Another concern we have thanks to the oppressive heat and dry conditions is an elevated grass fire threat.

This threat will be highest to the west of Highway 281, where temperatures will be 10-15° above normal and south winds will be blowing at 10-15 mph. In the afternoons, while the sun is beating down on us, the relative humidity will drop to around 20-30%. We've already been monitoring a brush fire in Parker County this afternoon, and it's likely more will develop in the coming days.

Heat headlines can become redundant for North Texans this late in the summer, but these weather alerts are nothing to scoff at. There will be a 6-day stretch where excessive heat warnings are likely. You won't want to be outside for long in the afternoons. Plan accordingly when it comes to weekend plans and school drop-offs/pick-ups next week.