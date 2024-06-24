President Biden reacts to possible hate crime attack on child in North Texas

"My daughter is traumatized" wrote the mother of a 3-year-old nearly drowned by another woman

DALLAS - President Joe Biden took to social media this Monday to condemn an attack on a 3-year-old girl from Euless who was nearly drowned by a woman at an apartment complex pool, an act believed to have been racially motivated.

"I am deeply disturbed by the reports of an attempted drowning of a 3-year old Palestinian-American at a neighborhood pool," Biden said on his official @POTUS account on X. "No child should ever be subjected to a violent attack, and my heart goes out to the family."

The president was referring to an incident from May 19 at an apartment complex off of Highway 360 in Euless, when a 42-year-old woman allegedly attempted to drown the child because of her family's ethnicity.

Elizabeth Wolf Euless PD

Euless police responded to the disturbance at the apartment complex's community pool.

The victim's mother, who wears a hijab, told officers that another woman, identified as 42-year-old Elizabeth Wolf had, asked where she was from and made comments about her not being American.

Wolf then allegedly grabbed the woman's 6-year-old son, who was able to pull away. Police say she then went after the 3-year-old girl, dragged her into the pool and attempted to force her under the water.

Witnesses intervened, and the girl was not physically harmed.

Wolf was arrested at the time of the incident for public intoxication and later charged with injury to a child and attempted capital murder. She bailed out of jail in one day.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, also known as CAIR, is calling for state and federal hate crimes investigations into the case.

The Tarrant County District Attorney confirmed Monday morning it has the details of the case, and is reviewing it.