ERCOT may connect with eastern power grid to avoid winter emergency conditions

NORTH TEXAS - When Texas frooze three years ago, the power went out and in some cases it stayed out long enough to cause billions of dollars in damages.

In that moment, had ERCOT been better connected to other electric grids, experts say Texas could have imported much needed power from out of state.

Now Texas has long resisted connecting to avoid federal oversight, but former ERCOT monitor Beth Garza says she believes there are ways to connect and keep ERCOT's independence.

"As we think about other winter storms that have hit other parts of the country, those areas that have the ability to import lots of power remotely are the ones that are most able to survive the weather," Garza explained. "I'm not looking for federal oversight of the electricity system here, but there are ways to increase ERCOT's ability to draw on remote resources from outside the region."

One of those plans is the proposed $2 billion Southern Spirit Connection.

The plan calls for a 400-mile transmission line to be built from Texas across Louisiana and into Mississippi. These high-power lines would export Texas' solar and wind power out of state. And in emergency cases, the energy flow could be reversed and Texas could pull in power from the east.

According to federal records, the project was first submitted for federal approval in 2011 but struggled to gain traction.

After the winter storm URI – pattern energy – the private developer of the project- restarted the project. But it's still far from done deal, as several regulatory hurdles still need to be cleared.

The company estimates construction could start in two years with completion set for 2029.

A similar project was proposed that would connect ERCOT in west Texas to the grid in El Paso, which is not part of ERCOT. That project, however, was turned down because it did not comply with state law.

Even though there are still a lot of ifs with this project, the Southern Spirit Connection could provide an extra 2,000 megawatts to the Texas grid.

And while that is no where near the shortfall we faced three years ago, according to an industry report, it could have kept the lights on for some 400,000 homes and saved customers nearly a billion dollars by holding down some of the spikes in electricity prices.