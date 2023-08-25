ERCOT asks residents to continue to conserve electricity throughout weekend

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is again asking Texas residents and businesses to conserve electricity use to avoid entering "emergency conditions" amid extreme heat.

On Friday, the organization said the low wind-power generation and high demand is continuing to lower the reserve. If safe to do so, ERCOT is asking residents to conserve electricity from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. CT Friday and throughout the weekend. If electricity is not conserved, ERCOT will potentially enter emergency operations, as the same extreme conditions are expected through at least Sunday.

As of 1:00 p.m. Friday, the supply and demand chart shows the predicted capacity available is higher than ERCOT's predicted demand throughout the evening, but ERCOT still expects tight grid conditions, nonetheless.

ERCOT

On X, the organization said it "avoided potential emergency operations 8/24, due to conservation by Texas residents & businesses, Houston-area rain, increased wind, & additional reliability tools."

ERCOT's tips for saving energy

Raise your thermostat by a degree or two in the summer (Lower it by a degree or two in the winter)

Avoid using large appliances, such as washing machines, dryers, ovens, etc.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight and shut them off during peak hours

Commercial businesses: Turn off lights and office equipment when not in use or place them in sleep mode

Commercial businesses: Turn off air-conditioning/heating outside of business hours

ERCOT

You can find additional energy-saving tips at ERCOT's website here.

ERCOT is asking residents to stay tuned for any further updates throughout the weekend. You can sign up for the Texas Advisory and Notification System here and you can subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts here.