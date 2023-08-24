How DFW municipalities are responding to ERCOT conservation appeal

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — ERCOT says it needs all Texans to reduce their electricity use until 10 p.m. Thursday to avoid an energy emergency.

People can conserve energy by doing things like raising the thermostat a degree or two and by delaying using the dishwasher or doing laundry.

The agency is also calling on all government agencies, including city and county offices, to reduce electricity use at their facilities.

"Taking a small amount of the top of the Texas grid, just 1%, 2%, could be enough to keep us out of rolling blackouts on any given day," said Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston.

CBS News Texas reached out to several municipalities in the DFW Metroplex to see what they're doing to conserve:

The City of Dallas

"In general, most city-operated facilities have a target set point of 75 degrees Fahrenheit when the facility is occupied, consistent with International Energy Conservation Code guidelines adopted by the city. We make adjustments where possible and in consideration of other factors such as scheduled activities and events, how the facility is used, and any other special situations. For example, setting unoccupied cooling setpoints to 85 degrees Fahrenheit and turning off HVAC equipment when practical during unoccupied hours. City-operated facilities voluntarily adjust thermostats in many buildings during events where ERCOT requests voluntary conservation measures during the peak period (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) even though there is no requirement that any specific measure be taken."

Dallas ISD

The district is responding to the appeal by further raising thermostats this evening and looking for areas to conserve.

Dallas County

Employees are encouraged to utilize natural lighting and reduce load.

HVAC systems are set back/turned off for unmanned buildings.

Utilize the highest-rated energy efficient equipment.

Advanced environmental monitoring systems to keep set points.

Efficient LED lightning installed throughout the county.

All facilities built over the last 10 years are designed to LEED standards.

Compliance requirements for the juvenile department and the county jail.

The City of The Colony

"While the city is not taking new steps in response to today's ERCOT notice, our Facilities Maintenance staff has already been adjusting the thermostats and runtime hours accordingly for HVAC units at all city facilities in order to reduce energy usage during the summer's extreme heat."

The City of Flower Mound

"It's our standard practice to adjust the temperature in all facilities by two degrees in the summer to conserve energy, and we're currently operating under that practice."

The City of Coppell

The city manager has asked any willing employees who have windows in their offices to turn out their lights for the remainder of the day.

The City of Arlington

"We are not doing anything out of the ordinary today at city facilities. Arlington has installed various energy-efficient features at its facilities over the years though."

The City of Fort Worth

"Our energy-saving tips to departments are standard under ERCOT voluntary conservation notices. Implementing such a plan for our essential services provided to the citizens (water treatment, public safety, and community engagement) can be challenging during the typically recommended hours of 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Commercial Business: Turn off any lights and office equipment (or place in sleep mode) when space is not in use.

Commercial Business: Turn off air-conditioning/heating outside of business hours.

ERCOT is also taking several measures to increase grid reliability but says there's still a "high potential" to enter emergency operations this evening.

The grid has already been put to the test several times in the last few months. This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.