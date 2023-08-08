Environmental impact from Garland plant fire expands

DALLAS COUNTY, (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Officials are working to build a dam in Sunnyvale after contaminants from the Sherwin-Williams fire entered a water treatment source.

On Tuesday, Sherwin-Williams said foam retardant from its fire suppression system entered the sewers and surrounding creeks.

The City of Garland Health Department notified Sunnyvale that contaminants were found in Duck Creek, which flows into Sunnyvale.

According to GHD, the contamination will kill fish in the affected area, but there is no immediate danger to the public.

"While some dead fish have been observed in the impacted creeks, no major impacts to public health have been identified at this time," Sherwin-Williams said in a statement. "The public is advised to not fish or have contact with these creeks while contaminant testing and cleanup activities continue."

Staff from GHD are working to create a dam at Barnes Bridge to contain the contamination.

Duck Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is on the eastern border of the Sunnyvale town limit.

The map indicates the impacted creeks that the public should avoid while contaminant testing and cleanup activities continue. The cause of the fire is still under investigation with Garland Fire remaining onsite. Zoom in Zoom out Esri, CGIAR, USGS | Texas Parks & Wildlife, Esri, HERE, Garmin, SafeGraph, FAO, METI/NASA, USGS, EPA, NPS | US EPA R6

The plant treats up to 40 million gallons of water a day. That water is discharged to the Trinity River and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the City of Garland's website, the "Duck Creek Plant is critical to the Trinity's health and usefulness as a drinking water and fishing source for those downstream."

The Town of Sunnyvale will post updates to its website and Facebook page as they are available.

More information about the fire investigation and cleanup is available on the City of Garland website by clicking here.