Ennis ISD classes resume as city lifts boil water notice

ENNIS — Classes at Ennis Independent School District will resume Friday as the city rescinded the boil water notice Thursday night.

The city lifted the notice after lab results confirmed the water samples are safe for consumption and the pressure returned to normal levels.

The water boil notice began on Sunday after an eight-inch water main break at the intersection of I-45 and Highway 34.

Monday evening, the city said the largest water main break had been successfully repaired and water service had been restored to the affected area of the city. Water samples were tested with negative results on Tuesday; however, the water pressure remained below normal.

Results on Wednesday also came back negative, but the city said "out of an abundance of caution" it would be waiting to rescind the boil water notice for additional results on Thursday.

The water main break impacted thousands and canceled classes four days in a row for Ennis ISD. Classes will resume Friday, the district said.