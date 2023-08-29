Enjoy the cooler weather, triple digits return for Labor Day weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Enjoy the slightly "cooler" weather here in North Texas. By the weekend, the triple-digit heat returns.

As we move through your Tuesday, expect a hot but pleasant day due to the low humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, it will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Today is an ozone action day. Limit your time outdoors and try to carpool.

Our elevated fire threat remains a concern as well due to the dry conditions, low humidity and gusty northeasterly winds. Avoid outdoor burning.

Low humidity will stick around for much of this work week. It will still be hot though. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s Wednesday through Friday. We'll see mainly sunny skies.

Brace yourself for the triple-digit heat. It returns this weekend, just in time for the holiday weekend.

High temperatures will be between 100 and 102 degrees from Saturday through Labor Day.

We can't rule out a shower east and southeast of the Metroplex Sunday evening into Monday. The rain chance is at 10%.

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics with Hurricane Franklin and Hurricane Idalia.

Franklin will remain a powerful hurricane well offshore of the U.S. east coast. There will be a major threat for rip currents along the east coast.

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane today and will continue to get stronger over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will make landfall near the Big Bend area of Florida by Wednesday. Then it will weaken as it moves over land.

Both storms will not make an impact on Texas.