Elvis enthusiasts "All Shook Up" at three-day tribute festival in North Texas

GRAPEVINE — Downtown Grapevine transforms into the "Blue Christmas" capital of the world this Memorial Day weekend, hosting the Lone Star King Festival. Eleven internationally known Elvis tribute artists, hailing from as far away as Chicago, Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Japan will slip on their "Blue Suede Shoes" and take center stage.

"When I was in choir, if they had something where they allowed you to sing your own music, I always would gravitate towards Elvis," said World Champion Tribute Artist Moses Snow. "I'd always want to sing Elvis and do some Elvis song like 'Blue Christmas.' That got me 'Hooked on Elvis.' Every time I got to perform anything Elvis, I saw that always brought a smile to somebody's face or they really liked it. It just kept me going and kept me encouraged to 'Keep the Faith' and keep doing this."

The 2022 movie "Elvis" may be to credit for a growing generation of new Elvis fans. "We see a lot of younger people. Matter of fact, most of the records are bought by people in their teens and twenties," said John Daly from Memphis, who is at the festival selling merchandise. "We're seeing a resurgence with Elvis, from the original fans who saw him to the fans who never got an opportunity to see him."

"Well, people love that Elvis was a genuine person. He was a kind person, he was a giving person," said Al Joslin, who has been performing his Elvis tribute for twenty years (and has a regular Elvis gig in Hawaii every six months). "He loved his fans. And of course, not to mention that he was the 'King of Rock 'n' Roll.'"

The festival continues through Memorial Day Weekend. For more information, visit the Lone Star King Festival website.