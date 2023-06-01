Watch CBS News
Electric scooter user collides with DART train

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A person on an electric scooter has collided with a DART train, less than one day after electric bikes and scooters officially returned to Dallas streets.

DART says just before 12 p.m. June 1, a train going southbound 'made contact' with a person on a scooter in the right-of-way at Olive Street in Downtown Dallas. 

The person was taken to Baylor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The rental scooters and bikes were initially banned about three years ago due to safety concerns and abandoned devices cluttering sidewalks.

Although the scooters and bikes are back, there is stricter regulation and a much smaller fleet.

There's also new technology to limit where users can ride. They're required to park in designated zones and submit photo proof in the app – or face a fine.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 4:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

