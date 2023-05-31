Rental scooters, e-bikes officially back on Dallas streets

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Rental scooters and e-bikes are officially back on Dallas streets after they were banned about three years ago amid safety concerns.

The return comes with much stricter regulations and a much smaller fleet.

Right now, there are only 1,500 electric vehicles out for use, compared to 30,000 in 2020.

"By bringing them in slow and easy, we're going to be able to really monitor and we're going to actually be able to enforce our regulations, whereas when we had 30,000 of them at one point, that was impossible," said Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez. "It was an impossible task."

The number of scooters and the lack of rules created a nightmarish situation for many Dallasites.

"It was pretty scary," Narvaez said. "We had scooters all over the place. They were like litter, and they were in trees. They were cut in half. They were thrown in rivers. And that was a problem.

This time around, the city dictates where scooters and e-bikes can be ridden or parked.

"It is illegal to ride rented, or privately owned scooters, on sidewalks in public parks, plazas, and most city trails," said Jesse Moreno, a member of the Dallas City Council. "People should ride on the streets at the speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less in the direction of travel and follow the same laws as they were driving a vehicle."

New technology will help police users, making it impossible to ride in certain areas.

Riders are also required to park in designated zones and then submit photo proof in the app. If they don't, they'll be fined.

The electric vehicles are only available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"We also put in limits of how many scooters can be at a certain position at one given time," Narvaez said. "So the scooter companies, you have to come if they get over a certain limit and move certain ones into another area so that they don't all get piled into the same area."

City leaders say they will make adjustments to the program as needed.

If you see any problems with scooters or e-bikes, they encourage you to take a photo and report it to 311 by phone, online, or through the OurDallas app.