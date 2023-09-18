EB I-30 in Fort Worth reopened following deadly crash

EB I-30 in Fort Worth closed following deadly crash

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Eastbound I-30 at I-820 is reopened following a deadly car crash.

Police say the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of I-30 and Cooks Lane. I-30 was shut down until around 6:15 a.m.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after they were struck by at least one vehicle.

This portion of the highway will remain closed while the investigation continues.

As an alternative, drivers can take Lancaster off of I-30 for five to six miles then get back onto I-30 at Cooks Lane.