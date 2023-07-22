Eastland County deputy fatally shot while responding to call

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An Eastland County Sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty Friday night.

Officials said deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance around 9 p.m. at a home on Highway 183.

Deputy David Bosecker arrived first and was fatally shot by the suspect. Other deputies took the suspect into custody before anyone else was injured.

The suspect is charged with capital murder and currently being held in the Stephens County Jail.

Bosecker served in law enforcement for more than 21 years, Microplex News reported.

He began his career as a deputy in Wise County and served with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, as well as a game warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife and as an officer for the Comanche Police Department.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.