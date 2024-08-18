Dry heat continues for North Texas through midweek

NORTH TEXAS — First, the Excessive Heat Warning continues through Monday evening, 9 p.m.

Future feels-like temperatures should be similar to Sunday, even a bit higher than the model estimates: 108-111+ heat indices are in play.

However, by Wednesday the heat indices are in the upper 90's to low 100's. It's not much, but it will feel a little different after the "cooler" air reaches us on Wednesday morning.

One weather alert remains for Monday. Notice the wind shift out of the east, bringing in that slightly cooler air.

Looking ahead: long-term models have been trending in an interesting direction late week and into the following week. The high-pressure ridge on top of us could start to nudge west as a disturbance pushes west from the Gulf of Mexico into Texas.

This could bring an increase in moisture to the state and some rain chances next weekend or the following week. Some model guidance suggests the possibility of more tropical activity in the GOM, so we'll want to stay vigilant of the trends.

Here's the European model's projection for the upper air in the Gulf next weekend, showing a potential disturbance moving west and approaching the Texas coast. What's important to see here, is the diameter of this system. Regardless of organization, this could bring moisture to quite a large region that desperately needs a break from the heat. I suspect the NHC might begin to highlight an area in the Gulf this week, perhaps as early as mid-week. We'll see if this trend holds.

It will still be brutally hot Tuesday followed by a brief reprieve mid-week, and finally watching trends for next weekend and the GOM to monitor a possible disturbance that could affect early the following week.