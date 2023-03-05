Alleged drive-by shooter hospitalized after victim returns fire

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police said an alleged drive-by shooting in Dallas this morning was foiled when the victim turned the tables on the accused shooter.

Just after 5:45 a.m. on Mar. 5, police responded to a shooting call from the 2400 block of Maryland Ave.

The caller told police that someone in a vehicle shot at another person's house. However, the victim was apparently unharmed and returned fire.

The original shooter was hit and taken to a local hospital. They remain there in critical condition.

Dallas police said their investigation is ongoing.