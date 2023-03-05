Watch CBS News
Local News

Alleged drive-by shooter hospitalized after victim returns fire

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police said an alleged drive-by shooting in Dallas this morning was foiled when the victim turned the tables on the accused shooter.

Just after 5:45 a.m. on Mar. 5, police responded to a shooting call from the 2400 block of Maryland Ave.

The caller told police that someone in a vehicle shot at another person's house. However, the victim was apparently unharmed and returned fire.

The original shooter was hit and taken to a local hospital. They remain there in critical condition.

Dallas police said their investigation is ongoing.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 3:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.