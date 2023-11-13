Beloved Cook Children's pediatrician in urgent need of blood stem cell transplant

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Described as "Texan to his core," Dr. Danny Kim, M.D. was recently diagnosed with advanced leukemia. Thus, the 57-year-old Cook Children's pediatrician is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant.

Dr. Kim shown here changing a newborn's diaper. Andrea Lucia, CBS News Texas

Dr. Kim's colleagues want to help him find a donor, and are asking for help from the community as he undergoes cancer treatment.

They're searching for healthy people to undergo oral swab testing—a quick, painless and free process to determine if their blood stem cells are a match. For life-threatening blood disorders such as leukemia, a blood stem cell transplant from a matching donor can save a patient's life.

Grow the Registry with Cook Children's

Cook Children's partnered with Be The Match to connect patients like Kim to a matching blood stem cell donor. They are hosting two donor drive events at their medical centers next week.

Cook Children's Medical Center – Fort Worth

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.

1500 W. Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76104

Rosedale Office Building Parking Garage

Cook Children's Medical Center – Prosper

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4100 W. University Drive, Prosper, TX, 75078

Classrooms 1621 and 1622

How to Become a Donor

For those who can't make either event, they can still become a donor. To join the Be The Match donor registry, complete the digital form here or text Swab4Kim to 61474. Then, order your swab kit for free online or give samples at any donor registration drive.

Join the donor registry if you are:

18-40 years old

In good health

Willing to donate to any patient in need

Ways to Donate

Peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) donation is the most commonly used method of collecting blood-forming cells. 90% of donors undergo this method, which involves collecting blood stem cells from circulating blood.

Similar to donating plasma or platelets

Non-surgical outpatient process

Takes 1-2 days to resume a regular routine

Requires 5 days of shots leading up to donation

Marrow donation is less common and is completed while under general anesthesia. Only 10% of donors undergo this method, during which doctors use a needle to withdraw liquid marrow (where the body's blood-forming cells are made) from the pelvic bone.

No pain during donation

Outpatient procedure

Takes 2-7 days to resume a normal routine

After stem cells are collected, they will be infused into the patient in need by IV. The patient's cells will then help their body create new bone marrow, giving them a crucial chance to beat their disease.

If you have any questions, contact Dr. Kim's Be The Match representative, Gaytri Kapoor:

Kim is a Houston native who has served the Dallas area for 26 years. He was the Pediatric Department Chairman at both Presbyterian Hospital of Plano and Baylor Carrollton. Additionally, Kim is a Fellow of The American Academy of Pediatrics and a Diplomate of The American Board of Pediatrics.

He currently lives in Plano with his wife of 29 years, Jennifer.