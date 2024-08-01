Dozens of United Way volunteers help out Dallas ISD school ahead of first day of class

United Way volunteers help out Dallas ISD school before students return

NORTH TEXAS – It's Aug. 1 and that means ready or not, school starts back in a matter of days.

Educators know getting their classrooms ready for the year can be timely and expensive, so 60 volunteers with United Way offered their morning to help at J.N. Ervin Elementary in Dallas through an event called "Stock the School."

Volunteers packed backpacks full of supplies students will need this school year, assembled classroom furniture, painted and cleaned.

This is the fifth year of "Stock the School," and it's also happening at other Dallas ISD and Plano ISD schools.

One volunteer said since her kids are in this school system, she wanted to give back.

"I've been involved with the United Way women of Tocqueville for a number of years, and it's a fantastic organization, and they always set up these wonderful experiences for us to help our community and really get our hands dirty and help out with the school," said Katie Rose. "I have three kids myself and they go to public DISD schools, and I'm happy to help out."

The first day of school for all 700 students at J.N. Ervin Elementary is Monday, August 12.