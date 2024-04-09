Dozens of cars broken into at downtown Dallas luxury highrise

Dozens of cars broken into at downtown Dallas luxury highrise

Dozens of cars broken into at downtown Dallas luxury highrise

DALLAS — An investigation is underway following a mass car break-in at the Continental Apartments in downtown Dallas over the weekend.

Dallas Police confirmed they were called to the scene at about 2:00 a.m. when they witnessed multiple cars vandalized.

Residents report that owners of about 40 cars fell victim to smash-and-grab burglaries, leaving tenants concerned for their safety and security.

Arthur Brundidge, a resident of the complex, described the scene he encountered early Saturday morning.

"I walked through the garage, and each of the four levels, there were more than 10 cars that were vandalized," said Brundidge.

He suggests about 40 cars were affected but cannot confirm and exact number.

One tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that this incident was not an isolated one.

"I've only been here a year and a month, and my car has been broken into four times," they said.

Despite the presence of a security guard in the lobby, residents emphasize the absence of security personnel in the garage, where the break-ins occurred.

Tenants claim a garage security guard has been added since the incident Saturday.

"It's ridiculous, you can get it fixed, but it can be broke tomorrow. Even with a security guard, you could go in there right now, they won't say anything to you," Brundidge said.

Despite paying on average, about $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment plus an extra $100 for parking, tenants feel their safety concerns are not adequately addressed.

Attempts to reach out to the property management company, Brookfield Properties, for comment on the incidents and previous issues went unanswered.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed they are investigating but that no arrests have been made, leaving tenants feeling unsettled and questioning their future in the complex.

"No one feels safe," Brundidge said.