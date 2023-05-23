Front porch fire spreads, killing 2 women, dog in Arlington
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - A fire killed two women and a dog in Arlington on May 21.
It happened in the 4200 block of Shorewood Drive.
The women, one who was 67 years old, and another who was 30, were living in a shed.
Arlington Fire Department investigators determined the fire started on the front porch of the shed from a recreational fire left unattended.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.