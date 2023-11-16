Dollars & Sense: Shopping smart this Thanksgiving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Thanksgiving countdown is on. But while this kicks off what can be a joyful holiday season, it can also be a stressful one, especially financially.

With that in mind, CBS News Texas' Keith Russell took a trip to Albertsons to show how you can have a feast without carving up your budget.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see how his trip went.

Every week, CBS News Texas anchor Keith Russell tackles a personal finance segment in his Dollars & Sense segment. Watch it every Wednesday on CBS News Texas at 7 p.m. on TXA 21.

Here are some topics Keith has recently covered:



