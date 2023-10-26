Watch CBS News
Dollars & Sense: How to use a credit card to your advantage

By Keith Russell, Lexi Salazar, Katie Standing

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you're not careful, credit cards can get you into a lot of trouble.

Americans' credit card debt surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever in the second quarter of this year. And Texans had the second-highest increase in credit card debt, with Texans accumulating nearly $4 billion more from the first to second quarter of the year     

Keith Russell recently shared his journey rebuilding his credit in his younger days. During that process, a credit counseling service took away his credit cards. 

That was years ago, and now that Keith has good credit, he uses his cards to his advantage. 

Here are a few tips he has for you to do the same: 

  • Choose a card with no annual fee
  • Look for one with perks
  • Some cards even have cash back rewards
  • Many offer 0% interest for balance transfers

Every week, CBS News Texas anchor Keith Russell tackles a personal finance segment in his Dollars & Sense segment. Watch it every Wednesday on CBS News Texas at 7 p.m. on TXA 21.

First published on October 25, 2023 / 7:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

