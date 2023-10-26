Dollars & Sense: How to use a credit card to your advantage

Dollars & Sense: How to use a credit card to your advantage

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you're not careful, credit cards can get you into a lot of trouble.

Americans' credit card debt surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever in the second quarter of this year. And Texans had the second-highest increase in credit card debt, with Texans accumulating nearly $4 billion more from the first to second quarter of the year

Keith Russell recently shared his journey rebuilding his credit in his younger days. During that process, a credit counseling service took away his credit cards.

That was years ago, and now that Keith has good credit, he uses his cards to his advantage.

Here are a few tips he has for you to do the same:

Choose a card with no annual fee

Look for one with perks

Some cards even have cash back rewards

Many offer 0% interest for balance transfers

