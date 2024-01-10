Watch CBS News
Dollars & Sense: How to show your Dallas Cowboys fandom without breaking the bank

By Keith Russell, Lexi Salazar, Katie Standing

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — A lot of people are looking forward to Sunday's wild-card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. But even for die-hard fans, those ticket prices can be steep. 

In this week's edition of Dollars & Sense, CBS News Texas anchor Keith Russell shares some tips for enjoying game day without spending hundreds of dollars.

His tips include: 

  • Don't have a ticket to Sunday's game yet? It's not too late according to Kyle Zorn, head of content at TickPick. He says the best time to shop for tickets is between 24-48 hours before the event when "prices hit the floor".
  • There are plenty of places to enjoy the game if you can't attend in-person, including The Star in Frisco.
  • If you'd rather host an at-home watch party, consider stocking up on snacks Sunday morning. And if you're shopping at Albertsons or Tom Thumb, wear your jersey. You'll get 10% off of your order.
  • Speaking of jerseys, from now through next Tuesday, Albertsons and Tom Thumb stores are offering 25% off all Cowboys merchandise.

Here are some topics Keith has recently covered: 

