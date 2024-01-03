Dollars & Sense: 2024 resolutions you can actually keep

NORTH TEXAS — At this point in the year, a lot of people are still sticking to their resolutions. But as the weeks pass, more people will inevitably drop them.

Sometimes the resolutions we make at the start of a new year can be far-fetched. But in this week's edition of Dollars & Sense, Keith Russell shares some simple tips that are easy to adopt and can help you keep more money in your pocket in 2024.

Here are a few of his pieces of advice:

Host at home: it's cheaper and safer to enjoy cocktails from the comfort of your couch.

Meal prep: instead of ordering lunch everyday at work, pack some healthy snacks and take a light meal.

Cut back on your coffee runs. Oftentimes stores have deals on those big cans of coffee that can last you for weeks.

Buy generic. Oftentimes store brands are just a good as name brands and a lot less expensive.

Explore the dollar store. Especially for simple things like trash bags or cleaning products.

Have you heard of Brad's Deals? It's one of Keith's favorite sites to shop around for discounts.

