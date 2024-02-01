Dollars & Sense: How consumers feel about tipping trends

NORTH TEXAS — Tipping is nothing new, but Americans across demographic groups think there has been a shift in tipping culture in recent years.

In fact, 72% of U.S. adults surveyed by Pew Research Center say tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago.

Last week, CBS News Texas anchor Keith Russell spoke with service industry workers who explained why they think tipping is essential. This week, we hear from consumers.

"I tip no matter what," said Samantha Gray of Springtown.

"The kids at work need it and deserve it," said Kevin Tefend of Carrollton.

"If you're going to give me good service ... it's my pleasure to tip," said Ernie Bryant of Forney.

Others didn't share such a positive view.

"I don't mind tipping for good service a a restaurant but I'm not going to tip someone for ringing up my coffee," said Michelle on Facebook.

Another commenter Payton called it "insane."

And a commenter on Instagram said tipping culture is "one more indication of a bad economy" and that "people need more to survive."

These commenters aren't alone in their frustration. Four in 10 Americans oppose when businesses suggest how much to tip, according to Pew Research Center.

We spoke with industry expert Dr. Soona Park. She worked for several years in hotels and restaurants in different countries, including the U.S., Guam and Korea. She says she understands why businesses encourage tipping —in part, to cut down on labor costs. Plus, technology makes it easy now.

"Maybe before, in the past, the customer actually had to calculate how much tip they wanted to leave, but right now they can click a couple buttons."

But she also understands why some people have a negative reaction when seeing those tablets at a check-out counter that prompt customers to tip.

"It kind of can be questioned, is it ethical to move or transfer the responsibility of the employers to paying their employees to the customer," she said.

People we spoke with say even if they're enthusiastic tippers, they're taken aback when they're prompted to tip at certain businesses.

"Sometimes you're surprised when you go into a fast food restaurant," said Rae Fisher of Arlington. "But normally I'll still tip."

